Miller Co. officials make changes to dumpsite

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County officials are revamping their dumpsite to help older residents and individuals with disabilities.

The county manager for Miller County, Douglas Cofty, said these new changes will benefit elderly and handicapped residents because the shorter dumpsters will be easier for them to have access to.

“The taller ones(dumpsters) are 7 feet 6 inches or 7 feet, these(shorter dumpsters) are like 3 or 4 feet where they could actually get to,” Cofty said. “That was our biggest complaint was the elderly saying that they couldn’t dump the trash over the tall dumpsters.”

Cofty said these new changes came after a contract renewal in the City of Colquitt.

“We basically signed an inter-government with them to go-ahead to start providing the disposal and taking it down to the Bainbridge transfer station,” said Cofty.

By doing this, they are able to get new dumpsters.

Cofty said this new effort did not require any money from the county.

“We didn’t have to pay anything. What we do is we just pay a per dump charge for the city, so those dumpsters didn’t cost the county anything. They were provided with the contract with the City of Colquitt,” said Cofty.

Cofty said illegal dumping has been a problem in the past as the dumpsites are only open on certain days.

“We do kind of have problems. It’s only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, so there are days that you see people just kind of want to drop trash in front of the gate, I guess you can call that illegal dumping,” said Cofty.

The times for those days are 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cofty said they plan to have handicap signs placed on the shorter dumpsters and attendants on duty will guide residents.

He also said there are cameras on the premises to make sure people are using the correct dumpsters.

Anyone caught illegally dumping at the dumpsite will be fined $500.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

