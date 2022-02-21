Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence James said he plans to take his son to Atlanta doctors because he believes they have...
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car
Drugs Seized in Calhoun Co. Prison ploy
3 arrested in Calhoun Co. prison ploy, drugs seized
APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
Update: Missing juvenile found safe, man in custody
Barbeque food was sold inside the event
Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM
An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon...
Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Cofty said the biggest complaint they got in the past was the elderly saying that they couldn’t...
Miller Co. officials make changes to dumpsite
The Rev. Matthew Hood is one of hundreds whose baptisms performed by a now-retired deacon from...
Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church
The Rev. Matthew Hood is one of hundreds whose baptisms performed by a now-retired deacon from...
Bad baptism of Michigan priest has domino effect