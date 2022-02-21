GSW talks importance of leadership program

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marked Presidents Day and for some Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students, that meant continuing to demonstrate the qualities they have learned through a special program at the school.

The Jimmy Carter Leadership Program is a special program at GSW where students gather to focus on different aspects of life, such as leadership and community service.

Each year, 20 students are selected for the four year scholarship based on the work they did before entering university.

Laura Boren is the executive vice president for student engagement and success. (WALB)

Vice President for Student Engagement and Success Laura Boren said they look for students who have had experience in leadership positions, whether it be in groups or on a team. Particularly, individuals who appear to want to learn and grow.

“President Jimmy Carter actually went to school at Georgia Southwestern at one point in his academic career, and with Plains being so close to Americus, this is a perfect opportunity for GSW to honor a great leader of our country and to connect our local ties,” Boren said. “So, we started this program four years ago to honor him and to honor our values of service and leadership.”

On this President's Day I visited Georgia Southwestern to speak with students about their Jimmy Carter Leadership... Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Monday, February 21, 2022

During the first year of the program, students live in the same hall as their group members causing some to be exposed to other personalities and viewpoints. Ultimately, building great friendships.

Henderson Hurdle is a freshman at GSU and is a part of the leadership program.

Georgia Southwestern student Henderson Hurdle is a part of the leadership program. (WALB)

“I think people should apply because it gets you so involved on campus, cause I mean if you don’t get involved on campus, you’re just gonna sit in your dorm room not getting to know a lot of people. But being a part of a program, you find yourself getting people to go with you to places, instead of just going to places. I think that’s what it’s all about,” Hurdle said.

The deadline to apply for the program is March 1 and any high school seniors interested in attending the university and joining the program should act fast.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.