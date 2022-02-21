Feedback needed on Decatur Co. road project
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for community input regarding a proposed roadway project.
The proposed work is for CR 208/Whigham Dairy Road.
The work will decrease the volume of truck traffic in downtown Bainbridge, bring the road to state route standards, among other work.
Feedback on the proposed work will be taken until March 3.
