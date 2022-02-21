Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Feedback needed on Decatur Co. road project

Decatur County
Decatur County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for community input regarding a proposed roadway project.

The proposed work is for CR 208/Whigham Dairy Road.

The work will decrease the volume of truck traffic in downtown Bainbridge, bring the road to state route standards, among other work.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Georgia DOT is seeking community feedback about a proposed roadway reconstruction project that...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Feedback on the proposed work will be taken until March 3.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence James said he plans to take his son to Atlanta doctors because he believes they have...
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car
Drugs Seized in Calhoun Co. Prison ploy
3 arrested in Calhoun Co. prison ploy, drugs seized
APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
Update: Missing juvenile found safe, man in custody
Barbeque food was sold inside the event
Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM
An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon...
Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Those in Tifton can help by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Wednesday at the Tifton...
Tifton blood drive set for Wednesday
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Cofty said the biggest complaint they got in the past was the elderly saying that they couldn’t...
Miller Co. officials make changes to dumpsite