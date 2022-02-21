Dougherty Co. planning to get rid of ‘junkyards’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Dougherty County business owners could soon be getting notices to clean up their properties.

County Commissioners say they’ve been getting complaints about junkyards in both industrial and residential areas.

Commissioners also said they get calls daily about cluttered yards. Some ways they’re looking to address the issues are through anonymous reports and looking at current ordinances.

District 6 County Commissioner Anthony Jones along with many other commissioners said the majority of their calls are about yards filled with cars.

Anthony Jones said the majority of the calls he gets from constituents are about junk yards. (WALB)

“The majority of my calls are about code enforcement and there’s always one word that hinders everything and that word is ordinance. Everybody else around them is trying to have a nice, manicured yard and then you have someone with 50 cars in the yard. We need to look back into these ordinances and look at the one where we are having most complaints,” said Jones.

Marshal Nathaniel Norman, the Code Enforcement Director, said that’s what they’re in the process of doing now. And they plan to have new ordinances ready to present to the commission in a few months.

“There are some ordinances created in the early 80s and 90′s which are not conducive. So yes, I am looking into some of those cases,” said Norman.

Working to clean up industrial businesses, the county will be sending out notices to owners who are violating the code. The director of Planning and Development Services Paul Forgey said this is a warning before code enforcement gets involved.

“We want to enforce the rules evenly. We don’t want someone to feel like we’re just picking on them, so we’re going to find all the violations we can of this nature and address them,” said Forgey.

Paul Forgey, Dougherty County Planning and Development Director (WALB)

Commissioners say neighbors are often afraid to report violations, but the code enforcement director said that’s not something they should worry about.

“We don’t relay who made the complaint. We try to make sure there is no retaliation, so we keep all our complainants just with our office,” said Norman.

The county is planning to send out notices to businesses in the next two weeks.

Business owners can call ahead and see if they’re one of the violaters by contacting Paul Fogey at 229-3021848.

To report cases to code enforcement, call 311. Anyone can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.