Albany Tech introduces zip code recruiting strategy

By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is looking at ways to get businesses to hire people living in Dougherty County.

President Dr. Anthony Parker said instead, people from Dothan, Ala. and Tallahassee, Fla. get the jobs.

Albany Technical College is looking at two zip codes they want to help. Their goal is to make people who live in those areas aware of the opportunities around them.

Those two zip codes are 31701 and 31705.

“They’re relatively close to Albany Tech, fortunate enough to use public transportation to come to our campus,” said Dr. Parker.

The demographics for both of those zip codes are majority African-American, male, and a median household income of less than $30,000.

For both, half of the people who live there have no employment earnings.

Parker said over the last 10 years, the population declined in the county, hurting the workforce.

“We know that our regional health system, marine base and other organizations are going to increase the need for skilled workers. We want to do what we can to increase the level of our citizens so that they can compete for some of these jobs,” said Parker.

They hope free adult education, proximity and raising awareness about different technical routes people can take will incentivize them to pursue higher education. Ultimately, helping economic growth.

″Our students graduate and stay within 30 miles of downtown Albany. They live here, shop here contribute here. Those individuals are likely to buy homes, cars, etc.” said Parker.

Nursing, trucking, pharmacy and automotive technician are jobs people can find and make $50,000-$80,000.

However, Parker said they’re experiencing a severe shortage of plumbers. A career where you could end up owning your own business.

“We need our citizens to consider those opportunities, but we also need to know what we are missing, what programs we need to offer that we don’t know about,” said Parker.

Parker said 99% of their students who graduate are able to get a job after graduation.

