Albany Tech celebrates Engineering Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you google “Great Jobs in High Demand”, you’ll see the word Engineer in many of those job titles and for Albany Tech, It’s a perfect time to celebrate Engineering Week.

A total of 20 students from Terrell County got the opportunity to experience what it means to be an engineer and how complex the field really is.

“It is National Engineering Week and here at Albany Tech we are supporting this initiative and trying to get the word out about the engineering activities we have going on here,” said Lisa Harrell, Dean of Academic Affairs at Albany Technical College. “They(students) came in and did an activity in our electronics Technology Lab.”

Hands-on activities helped the students understand the specific career field.

“We had a high school tour this morning and one of the things that we did was we built the electronics simulation circuit on the computer and that way they could see what electronics is in a simulation package,” said Dr. Bandara Gamini, Instructor & Chair of the Electronics Program at Albany Technical College.

Many think of Engineering as a tough subject. But as Gamini said, there are many aspects you may find more compelling than difficult.

“The fear that people have with engineering (is) because they think it’s like a very high-level math type of program. We showed them that yes, math is important but there’s more to electronics and engineering,” said Gamini.

Harrell added that engineering is so much more than building things.

“Well engineering is a lot of things, it’s not just building something. It’s learning how things run, it’s learning the components that it’s made of. It’s not just math. A lot of people are scared of that math aspect of things,” said Harrell.

Albay Tech’s goal is the bridge that gap in the workforce and prepare their students in the best way possible.

“Expandable knowledge that they can learn here at Albany Tech will help them in the future and then hopefully make good money one day out in the industry,” said Harrell.

Gamini said it will make the students who experience the program more competitive.

“Because of their familiarity with this type of equipment, they are good employees and valuable employees from day one,” said Gamini.

Anyone interested in learning more about these engineering courses can find them here on the Albany Technical College Website.

