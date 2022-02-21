3 arrested in Calhoun Co. prison ploy, drugs seized

CALHOUN, Ga. (WALB) - Drugs were seized in a prison ploy that involved a drone, according to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.

Three people were arrested after police recovered the drone during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20. The drone had almost two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana and cell phones attached to it.

Deputies said the suspects were headed to the Calhoun State Prison to try to smuggle the contraband in.

