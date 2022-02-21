Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 arrested in Calhoun Co. prison ploy, drugs seized

Drugs Seized in Calhoun Co. Prison ploy
Drugs Seized in Calhoun Co. Prison ploy(Calhoun Sheriff Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, Ga. (WALB) - Drugs were seized in a prison ploy that involved a drone, according to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.

Three people were arrested after police recovered the drone during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20. The drone had almost two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana and cell phones attached to it.

Deputies said the suspects were headed to the Calhoun State Prison to try to smuggle the contraband in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
Update: Missing juvenile found safe, man in custody
An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon...
Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking
APD needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.
APD needs help identifying fraud suspect
One passenger was killed and six were injured in a Monday afternoon crash involving an employee...
1 killed, 6 injured in crash at Crisp Dooly county line
Terrence James said he plans to take his son to Atlanta doctors because he believes they have...
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car

Latest News

Barbeque food was sold inside the event
Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM
Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM
Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM
Terrence James said he plans to take his son to Atlanta doctors because he believes they have...
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car
Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car