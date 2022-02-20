Mitchell Co. church gives Albany man a free car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - St. James Baptist Church gave a car away to an Albany man, who’s trying to get the best medical care for his son who’s battling cancer.

“Thank the Lord and thank Mr. Knighton for the brand new car they gave me. That’s the best, I ain’t never had nothing in my life but I’m glad to have this car,” said Terrence James.

Terrence James said he thought they were just going to give him a donation but instead he received a new car (WALB)

James said he’s been through a lot lately.

He received a phone call about his 10-year old son’s condition.

“Bone marrow, he had cancer in his liver and his spleen,” said James.

He was able to get him to Atlanta and back to Albany but after that, his 1994 Buick was done.

But then he received this phone call Saturday.

“Yeah, they called to give me a donation, and then pastor turned around and said we’re going to give your own vehicle and we want to thank Ms. Vanessa for letting me hold her vehicle but I want to thank him for helping me out too,” said James.

Deacon Ernest Price and Pastor Lawrence Knighton were the ones that surprised James.

Deacon Ernest Price said they are able to do stuff like this through tithing and donations at St. James Baptist Church (WALB)

Price told me why they did it.

“Matthew 25 talks about ‘when I was hungry you fed me, when I naked, you clothed me’ and that’s what pastor believes in. Pastor believes in the work of Jesus, the church believes in the work of Jesus and that’s the bottom line of why we do what we do because that’s what he did,” said Price.

Price also talked about how they were able to get this 2016 Ford Taurus for James.

“Tithe at your church and your church can do these things. We do all this tithing and donations,” said Price.

Price said they will continue to help communities throughout Southwest Georgia.

