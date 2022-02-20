Ask the Expert
We are staying nice and tranquil through Sunday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures leading into Sunday will be on the cool side for the morning with lows getting into the middle 30s, but the afternoon will warm up nicely with highs in the 70s. The clear and sunny skies will last for at least the next 24 hours before later on Sunday night clouds start to build into Southwest Georgia. This will occur due to our high-pressure system pushing eastward to allow drive in warm southerly air, so upper level and low-level moisture will continue to grow leading to an increase in clouds for Monday as well. This moisture could also lead to a few showers on Monday, but the chances look to be small, so no need to cancel any outdoor President Day plans just yet. Temperatures will also be warmer in the middle 70s with an increase continuing into the workweek. Highs reach near-record territory with mid-80s likely for Tuesday - Thursday. More chances for rain are possible for Wednesday, but the high chances for rain appear on Friday. There are no severe weather chances expected with the chance for showers and a few storms on Friday. Dry again by the next weekend

