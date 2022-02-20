Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Showers are possible moving into Monday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm & moist southerly air will drive in warmer highs and higher dew points for the rest of the workweek. This is all due to an upper-level ridge that is driving in warmer air, but this system will be pushed eastward thanks to a low-pressure system that will develop well to our west. First, Monday is going to feature a chance for showers, but not until around the evening and overnight hours on Monday as a bit more moisture makes it to the surface. Not all SWGA counties will get wet but counties west of a line of Albany - Bainbridge have a chance for a shower or two. Now, as the upper-level ridge builds a little more strength temperatures will start heating up in SWGA. Record-breaking highs in the middle 80s are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Will there be rain? There is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday, but they are not high at all. We will not break that heat streak until we see a frontal passage arrive for the Southwest on Friday. This could bring in more showers and a few thunderstorms will them, but severe weather is not expected this time. Thankfully, cooler more seasonable highs are likely once we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
Update: Missing juvenile found safe, man in custody
An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon...
Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking
APD needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.
APD needs help identifying fraud suspect
One passenger was killed and six were injured in a Monday afternoon crash involving an employee...
1 killed, 6 injured in crash at Crisp Dooly county line
Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery
Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery of 2 children

Latest News

WALB First Alert Forecast 02/20/22
WALB Weather Forecast 02/20/22
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Tranquil weather through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday February 18