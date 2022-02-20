ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm & moist southerly air will drive in warmer highs and higher dew points for the rest of the workweek. This is all due to an upper-level ridge that is driving in warmer air, but this system will be pushed eastward thanks to a low-pressure system that will develop well to our west. First, Monday is going to feature a chance for showers, but not until around the evening and overnight hours on Monday as a bit more moisture makes it to the surface. Not all SWGA counties will get wet but counties west of a line of Albany - Bainbridge have a chance for a shower or two. Now, as the upper-level ridge builds a little more strength temperatures will start heating up in SWGA. Record-breaking highs in the middle 80s are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Will there be rain? There is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday, but they are not high at all. We will not break that heat streak until we see a frontal passage arrive for the Southwest on Friday. This could bring in more showers and a few thunderstorms will them, but severe weather is not expected this time. Thankfully, cooler more seasonable highs are likely once we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.