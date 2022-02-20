Albany black-owned businesses collaborate for BHM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the weekend, multiple events took place downtown where black-owned businesses hosted other black-owned businesses so they could showcase their products.

Even with the Black History month themed event, Business owners said it’s important to help each other every month, not just during the month of February.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” Petria Lamar, owner of Petrias Sugar Blast LLC, said.

Lamar said that this type of event helps get her name out since she bakes and operates from her home instead of in a physical shop downtown.

“We are celebrating the whole month of Black History, of course, and there’s a lot of black businesses downtown here. We want to glorify and put light on them,” Estabian Carter, owner of A’mazin Aromas, said.

Carter cooked barbecue during the event and said he loves to cook because it feeds other people as well as his own family.

Carter started his business right before the pandemic hit (WALB)

“I’ve got a little 4-month-old along with my other kids. They’re a catalyst and what I do to try to help,” Carter said.

But during the pandemic, Carter had to shift his business focus from his love of cooking and selling candles candles to health-related products.

”When the pandemic came about, I kind of evolved more into your hand sanitizers and whatever you need to rid yourself of COVID or stay healthy,” Carter said.

For Lamar, having events that showcase her business reminds her of why she became an entrepreneur.

”I do it because I love it,” Lamar said.

Lamar wants more events like these because she says they make a difference for her and others.

”It brings more businesses actually to Albany. It brings the black community together,” She said.

To check out more Black-owned businesses in Albany, visit https://www.walb.com/2022/02/14/shop-black-local-black-owned-businesses-across-good-life-city/.

