71st annual Calhoun County Hog Show

The grader for the hogs has done some of the biggest shows in the country
The grader for the hogs has done some of the biggest shows in the country(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Albany, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday evening was the 71st annual Calhoun County Market Hog Show.

Parents and community members saw middle and high schoolers show off their hogs.

“My daughter did a good job. I think she placed third,” Caleb Freeman, parent of one of the contestants, said.

But for Freeman, the event is not just about the place his daughter would get.

“It makes me feel good about the effort that she puts in. She does a lot of stuff. She’s athletic, she’s a very bright child,” Freeman said.

And parents aren’t the only ones watching.

“It does bring out people in the community of different schools, students from young ages, all the way up to the seniors in high school,” said Kitty Boniford, another parent of a contestant.

Boniford knows firsthand what it takes to raise a hog.

“Every morning before school if he does animals and then every afternoon he comes home from school. He made them walks them works them,” Boniford said.

She also enjoys the competition.

“There’s a lot of blood sweat and tears that go into it and then to be able to compete against other students who have been working just as hard is very rewarding especially when you get to see your kids on the show ring,” Boniford said.

Auctions for desserts homemade were also at the event. Most sold for over $100. The auctions were to raise money for local organizations.

