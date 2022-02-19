Tranquil weather through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain moved out just as quickly as it moved in this morning. Behind Friday’s cold front drier and much cooler air is filtering in on brisk northwest winds. Tonight winds diminish and temperatures tumble into the upper 30s low 40s for a chilly start to the weekend.

For the weekend beautiful sunshine and seasonably cool highs low-mid 60s Saturday. Just as nice Sunday. Following lows in the upper 30s highs warm into the upper 60s low 70s through the afternoon.

Enjoy the really nice winter weather before clouds, rain chances and warmer temperatures take over next week. Isolated to scattered showers keeps rain chances around as it gets warmer. Lows rise from the low 50s into the low 60s while highs top mid 70s to mid 80s.

Temperatures remain above average until a cold front slides through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.