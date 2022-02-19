GDPH announces recall on powdered infant formula

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) is urging parents and caregivers of infants to check their powdered infant formula before using it because of a recall of some products.

The recall includes select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Mich. facility. The products are sold throughout the U.S.

The announcement comes after four babies became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the products. Three of the complaints concerned Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint was Salmonella infection. Both infections can be foodborne.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently investigating.

The recalled powdered infant formulas can be identified by the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. Do not use these brands if they meet all three of the following conditions:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date is April 1, 2022 or later.

Parents can also check Similac’s recall website or call (800) 986-8540 and follow the instructions provided to find out if a formula they use is included in the recall. The recall does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Georgia WIC participants may return or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers.

Parents and caregivers of infants are advised to contact their child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices if their regular formula is not available.

For more information on the recall, click here.

