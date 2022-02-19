Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Downtown Thomasville semi-annual sidewalk sale keeps their small businesses alive

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Rose City! The annual semi-sidewalk sale is back yet again.

Thomasville leaders say if you want to get some of those best deals you may want to get an early start to your Saturday morning.

“The streets are crowded for this event. People come and line up at 7:30-8:00 in the morning,” said Thomasville’s special events manager, Madison Eaton.

Eaton said there will thousands of people from all around the world at the sidewalk sale.

She also said this is a huge economic drive for their downtown.

Thomasville’s special events manager, Madison Eaton said this event keeps their small...
Thomasville’s special events manager, Madison Eaton said this event keeps their small businesses alive(WALB)

“Almost every retailer in the Broad Street area, as well as east and west Jackson, are a part of the street sale. So you’re able to estimate several thousands of dollars are being made off of these events,” said Eaton.

This not only brings in great discounts for customers but they will get a chance to see some of the retail businesses’ brand new inventory that’s coming in.

Restaurants will benefit from this event as well.

“People stay and they eat lunch and they stay for dinner. Bring friends and family with them when they come so it’s just an overall success,” said Eaton.

Now I’m pretty sure some people are wondering about where to park their cars at this event.

“You can go on our website Thomasville GA dot org and see a map of the downtown. We have a lot of free parking, whether it’s on the street or in parking lots that either the city owns or we partner with different people, there’s plenty of space to park,” said Eaton.

And in regard to restroom access.

“We have the visitors center, which is located on East Jackson Street. We are located at the very end of the street, so keep walking whenever you’re walking past the shop. We are open on Saturdays from 10 to 4 so you’re able to use that restroom, well as the Ritz Amphitheater bathrooms, those are very spacious and open to the public,” said Eaton.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
Update: Missing juvenile found safe, man in custody
An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon...
Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking
Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery
Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery of 2 children
APD needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.
APD needs help identifying fraud suspect
Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes

Latest News

Albany organizations host "Community Engagement" event over the weekend
Albany organizations to host ‘Community Engagement’ event this weekend
If you want to run in the race, you need to act quickly because open spots are limited.
Record number of runners expected for 2022 Snickers Marathon
The event will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday.
Thomasville native to host first ever learning program about his family ties to Pebble Hill Plantation
Mr. Chick opened its doors in 1972.
Cairo restaurant celebrates 50 years in business