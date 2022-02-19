Downtown Thomasville semi-annual sidewalk sale keeps their small businesses alive

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Rose City! The annual semi-sidewalk sale is back yet again.

Thomasville leaders say if you want to get some of those best deals you may want to get an early start to your Saturday morning.

“The streets are crowded for this event. People come and line up at 7:30-8:00 in the morning,” said Thomasville’s special events manager, Madison Eaton.

Eaton said there will thousands of people from all around the world at the sidewalk sale.

She also said this is a huge economic drive for their downtown.

Thomasville’s special events manager, Madison Eaton said this event keeps their small businesses alive (WALB)

“Almost every retailer in the Broad Street area, as well as east and west Jackson, are a part of the street sale. So you’re able to estimate several thousands of dollars are being made off of these events,” said Eaton.

This not only brings in great discounts for customers but they will get a chance to see some of the retail businesses’ brand new inventory that’s coming in.

Restaurants will benefit from this event as well.

“People stay and they eat lunch and they stay for dinner. Bring friends and family with them when they come so it’s just an overall success,” said Eaton.

Now I’m pretty sure some people are wondering about where to park their cars at this event.

“You can go on our website Thomasville GA dot org and see a map of the downtown. We have a lot of free parking, whether it’s on the street or in parking lots that either the city owns or we partner with different people, there’s plenty of space to park,” said Eaton.

And in regard to restroom access.

“We have the visitors center, which is located on East Jackson Street. We are located at the very end of the street, so keep walking whenever you’re walking past the shop. We are open on Saturdays from 10 to 4 so you’re able to use that restroom, well as the Ritz Amphitheater bathrooms, those are very spacious and open to the public,” said Eaton.

