Update: Missing juvenile found safe, Albany police still searching for man, vehicle

APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.
APD is looking for Michael Mathis, 36.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A missing Albany juvenile has been found safe but police are still looking for the man he was in the company of and his vehicle.

Albany police are looking for Michael Kentavious Mathis, 36. Police said Mathis has an active warrant for probation violation. Mathis was last seen with Deshun Mayes, 9, who was found Friday night.

Mathis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

He is 5′6, weighs around 270 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was riding in a white 2019 Nissan Altima with the Georgia tag RTG9030.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Mathis, you’re urged to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or non-emergency at (229) 431-2132.

UPDATE: The juvenile has been located and is home safe. The Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

