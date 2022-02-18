Witness testimony wraps in federal trial of men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Witness testimony comes to a close in the federal trial of three men facing hate crime and kidnapping charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

The jury was sent home for the weekend, and will be back Monday for closing arguments.

Friday’s testimony included Travis McMichael’s former supervisor at the last job he held, a company that does contract work for the Navy at Kings Bay.

The prosecution called that boss to the stand and asked him questions about his interactions with Travis the day Travis shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery.

The manager told the jury Travis called him as he was leaving the Glynn County Police Department after being questioned, saying he shot and killed someone. The manager said Travis was calm during the call.

The manager asked Travis if he was charged with anything or under arrest, he testified Travis said no, and that he was attacked, and it was self-defense.

Fast forward to May of 2020 when the cell phone video of the incident went viral.

The manger testified he watched the video and was shocked and upset, because what he said Travis told him about the incident was a lie.

“All that was lies. Ahmaud hadn’t stolen anything, and he did not kill Ahmaud in self-defense,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “What he did was he called his employer to try to cover his own behind, because he knew he had just committed a huge crime, and he knew he wanted to continue his employment there.”

We heard from family of Ahmaud Arbery outside the federal courthouse Friday afternoon after federal prosecutors and the defense rested their cases. Family advocates called it another hard day, which included testimony that they believe further proved the racial motivations of the defendants to go after Ahmaud.

The Arbery family said they believe the prosecution did a good job making their case, and they shared what message they believe a guilty verdict would send.

“It says to the nation that you cannot grab your gun and chase down a black man because he is running. And he had not committed a crime. They will be held accountable for their actions,” Cooper-Jones said.

“This is what happens if we don’t address the hate that lurks in the minds of men. And this is what happens is people don’t check it,” said Barbara Arnwine with the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Arnwine says even if the jury is still deliberating on Wednesday, the second anniversary of Ahmaud’s murder, family will still be gathering in Satilla Shores that afternoon for a prayer vigil.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.