Westwood’s DJ Palmer extends football career to collegiate ranks

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -It was a special day in Camilla, as the Westwood Wildcats celebrated one of their own putting pen to paper during the national signing period.

Thursday, DJ Palmer officially inked the dotted line to take his football talents to Midway University.

In two seasons as a starter with the Wildcats, Palmer passed for over 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns.

The dual-threat QB also rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also helped lead the Cats to their 2020 state title.

In Camilla, Westwood’s very own @DJPalmer_13 inked the dotted line to extend his football career with Midway University. pic.twitter.com/RxRvBh7EID — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) February 17, 2022

The future Eagle was all-region and all-state his junior and senior seasons.

As he gets set to take his career north, Palmer tells me he’s ready to play for another four years.

”If it’s the right opportunity, you’re going to get the opportunity to play. If I do help put Camilla on the map, that’s something that I like to hear,” said Palmer. “It does mean a lot that I do have the opportunity that God’s given me the opportunity. I hope I make the most out of it. Just meeting my teammates and getting involved in the community up there and just being able to play my best.”

Palmer will join the Eagles next fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.