Valdosta residential fire displaces 4 residents

Valdosta fire displaced 4 residents
Valdosta fire displaced 4 residents
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people have been displaced after two neighboring structure fires Friday morning in Valdosta, according to the fire department.

Around 9:29 a.m., fire crews responded to 908 and 910 Old Clayattville Road. When they arrived, they said they found a small single-family home fully engulfed in flames with a neighboring home beginning to catch fire.

No one was hurt during the fire and the home is considered destroyed.

Red Cross will be assisting the victims.

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

