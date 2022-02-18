Ask the Expert
Thomasville native to host first ever learning program about his family ties to Pebble Hill Plantation

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - People throughout southwest Georgia will get the chance to learn about Pebble Hill Plantation and about a Thomasville family known as the Hadleys who have deep roots to the plantation.

“The piece of history that people don’t realize is the first owner of Pebble Hill Plantation was married to James Hadley Wilkerson. Her husband was the first owner of Pebble Hill Plantation. That is my grandfather’s half-sister, Jane Hadley” said Jack Hadley, founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum and the founder, curator and director of the event.

Hadley has been on a mission over the years to talk about the facts about his family and the plantation.

Jack Hadley is the founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.
Jack Hadley is the founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum. (WALB)

And it all started when his son was going to school in Germany and Hadley said his son was questioning why weren’t the teachers interested in Black history.

From that point on, he has collected artifacts, which he ended up putting in his museum.

But Hadley believes it’s time to talk about how his family was able to get through slavery, how they worked, washed clothes, and competed in sports.

Hadley will also show people where his family washed their clothes and worked at throughout...
Hadley will also show people where his family washed their clothes and worked at throughout their days at Pebble Hill Plantation. (WALB)

“Yes, it was slavery at the plant. But 400 years in between, we’ve come a long way. But the legacy of the name, as far as I’m concerned, so they come to see all that you’re preserving as a plantation,” said Hadley.

The event will take place on Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

