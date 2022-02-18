Thomas Co. school officials offering free CDL training for bus driver shortage

THOMASVILLE , Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County School officials are getting to the bottom of their staff shortage with bus drivers.

The school system is offering a free CDL program and officials say depending on how fast people take the four written tests, anyone can get a job in one month.

“Once you get your CDL license in your hand, you’ll be able to have a $1,000 signing bonus, we’re doing that right now. And you’ll be able to drive for our great school system,” said Transportation coordinator, Robert Young.

According to Young, this shortage has been going on for quite a while but COVID-19 brought another bump in the road for them.

They had 15% shortage in the beginning year, but the current staff has been able to adapt.

The current staff has gone above and beyond the call of duty as they’ve done double bus routes.

Young said because of them, the school system has been able to transport students to and from school without missing a beat.

However, officials came to the conclusion that they shouldn’t consider this the norm when it comes to staffing issues.

CDL Training coordinator, Marzella Raines said they will make sure the drivers are prepared for this opportunity.

“Once they get their permit from the DDS office from the Driver’s License Office, they come back here and we take them out on our buses. That’s when we start teaching them to drive. We start teaching them their bus, learning their pre-trip and teaching them how to drive the bus. And how to handle the bus, different maneuvers and stuff, making sure they can maneuver that bus around and be able to handle the bus with the kids on it,” said Raines.

School officials say they try to run the program at least once a month. The next upcoming dates will be from Feb. 28 to March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

