Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Cordele police says case is still under investigation
Cordele police chief resigns
A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
Feb. 23 now known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant

Latest News

Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida took a photo of a pile of 1 million mosquitos after...
Photo shows what 1 million mosquitos looks like
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
This month, phone carriers like AT&T and Verizon will start phasing out 3G service to bring in...
3G service shutdown could affect security software
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban