Study: Albany stores saw sales increases in January

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Things are beginning to look up for many retail store owners.

During the pandemic, many stores saw a plunge in retail sales. But a recent study shows that sales increased almost 4% during the month of January, likely because of the hopes that the pandemic is nearing an end.

Before, shop owners experienced sales declines. They continue pushing through worker and supply chain shortages.

Terri Stumpe, Royal Collection owner, has been moving towards online sales since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (WALB)

Terri Stumpe owns Royal Collection in Albany. She said while her store took a bit of a hit, she turned to online sales to keep her store afloat. She’s more ready than ever for the Spring 2022 season.

I spoke to two Albany clothing store owners about how COVID has impacted their businesses. They both tell me that they're just now starting to rebound business wise. Has COVID-19 impacted your shopping habits? pic.twitter.com/wuNl6yQDYI — 𝙶𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 𝚆𝙰𝙻𝙱 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝟷𝟶 (@GabrielleTWALB) February 18, 2022

“It’s encouraging to see our customer, you know, excited about new and opportunities to go places whereas for so long, we were not able to go anywhere,” Stumpe said.

Karene Jones, African Attire owner, is focusing her efforts and her brick-and-mortar store and not online. (WALB)

African Attire Store Owner Karene Jones said while she realizes online stores may do well, she’s not worried about business declining at her brick-and-mortar store.

“I’m not really worried about it, cause I been in business now for like 33 years and I’ve done well. So, I think I’ll continue to have my repeat customers,” Jones said.

Jones said that January through February is actually the busiest time of the year for her because February is Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.