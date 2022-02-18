Severe threat moves in early Friday

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holding on to your hats was the task at hand Thursday. It was warm and windy as strong southerly winds with gusts to 30mph pushed warmer air into SGA. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s ran 10-15 degrees above average. Mild 70s and dry through early evening with rain not far away. We’re tracking a potent storm system producing severe storms to our west. Although storms are expected to weaken as they push east, isolated strong even severe storms are possible after midnight through 7am Friday. SGA remains under a Marginal Risk for severe storms with the primary threat of damaging winds.

As a cold front slides through early Friday rain ends but clouds linger behind the boundary. Gradual clearing with falling temperatures as drier and cooler air moves in through the afternoon.

Albeit brief another taste of winter kicks off the weekend. Saturday starts cold with lows upper 30s. Sunshine and seasonably cool mid 60s through the afternoon. Cold upper 30s Sunday morning rebound into the low 70s. This begins a warming trend that’ll bring near/to record warmth as highs top low to mid 80s next week.

Not only warm but scattered showers are possible through midweek.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

