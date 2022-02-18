Record number of runners expected for 2022 Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) Two weeks from Saturday, more than 1,600 runners are expected to be lined up, getting ready to race the Snicker’s Marathon or Half Marathon on Front Street in Albany.

If you want to run in the race, you need to act quickly because open spots are limited.

Race Director Rashelle Minix said because of the number of runners, they decided to make some safety changes that may impact the flow of the race.

“A lot of people want to be at the front in the beginning,” Minix said.

That bottle-neck effect can cause safety issues for the 900 marathon runners and 700 half marathon runners.

“We have to keep their safety in mind when turning onto Oglethorpe. So we’ve decided to delay the half marathon race for at least five minutes, maybe 10,” Minix said.

Minix also said the course will change because of the anticipated reconstruction of the Oglethorpe Bridge in the coming years. But the course is still a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

Race Director Rashelle Minix said she's thrilled with participation numbers so far ahead of the marathon. (WALB)

Video from WALB

”Albany has always been a top 10 for Boston qualifiers and we want to make sure that we’re able to continue that,” Minix says.

But if you are out, you are encouraged to participate.

“If you’re not running, cheer on the runners. Volunteer if that’s a space where it’s a good fit for you. Just come and be part of something that’s really special here in Albany,” said Barbra Rivera-Holmes, the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Record amounts of dollars are also expected from the race weekend.

“We’re expecting a huge economic boost for that entire weekend,” said Minix.

She said runners from 36 states and 6 countries will be running.

Those runners will see the best portions of Albany. One of those is the Willson Hospice House. Before and after the race, runners might visit local shops too.

“I think that it will bring more visitors downtown, which means more shopping which means more dining which means more lodging,” said Missy Whiney, the owner of the Paisley Fig in downtown Albany.

Rivera-Holmes said they usually get around $650,000 from the marathon. But this year, she said it could easily be closer to $1,000,000. That’s something they missed out on last year because the race was virtual.

“When we have voids in those types of events it absolutely has an impact. So we are extremely proud I’m very glad that were able to have this event again,” Holmes said.

The race won’t be the only event on March 5. From noon-7 p.m., there will be an event at the Veterans Amphitheater.

”What this is all about is bringing people to downtown,” said Tommy Greggors, who is tasked with helping organize the event.

“With the Flint River Entertainment Complex, we can really revitalize this event build it back up and really promote downtown in this effort,” Greggors said.

The event is $5 to get in and there will be live music from Flintside Drive, Evan Barber and the Dead Gamblers, Thomas Merritt Band and Harry and Kayla Day.

For adults, there will beverage sampling by Bud Light Next, Pretoria Fields. For the youth, Coca-Cola will also be there.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.