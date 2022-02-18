Ask the Expert
Phoebe to study new heart attack software

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe will be the first hospital in the nation to study a new software’s effectiveness at detecting heart attacks in emergency room patients.

“Phoebe has signed a business associate agreement and clinical trial agreement with HeartBeam, Inc., a developmental stage digital healthcare company with unique electrocardiogram telemedicine technology for heart attack detection,” Phoebe officials said.

This technology is designed to look specifically at patients coming in with chest pain. It will determine whether or not it is comparable or better than current technology used to diagnose those patients who’ve had heart attacks.

Essentially, this software could save a life.

Dr. Russell Jones said this study is going to be looking at people who’ve been to the hospital previously and had to get EKGs during emergency room care.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in our country. Healthcare providers are always looking for new ways to fight it.

Jones said he believes this new study will be accurate.

“Overall, I think this is a great opportunity in our local region. We’re the only site in the country right now enrolled in this study and the goal of this is to determine rather or not it is going to be something that we can use in the future that may offer better more efficient, appropriate patient care,” Jones said.

This study will begin next month.

