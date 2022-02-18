Phoebe still admitting high number of COVID-19 patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials at Phobe Health Systems said even though COVID numbers are trending in the right direction, they still admitted more than 40 patients this week.

As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 72

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total inpatients recovered – 4,074

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 443

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 122

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total vaccines administered – 78,851

“Overall, our COVID numbers continue to trend in the right direction, but we have admitted 48 COVID-19 patients in the last week alone. Our discharges have not kept up with admissions in the last few days, resulting in an increase in our COVID census,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.

“Those numbers are stark proof that our communities continue to experience substantial transmission of the virus, with a lot of people getting seriously ill and requiring hospitalization. While we hope to put this latest surge behind us soon, now is not the time to act as if the pandemic is over.”

