Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery of 2 children

WEBSTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man is wanted for the armed robbery of two children in one Southwest Georgia county, and aggravated assault with a gun in another. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating Cor’Shannon De’Onte Bowens, 20. He is wanted for the armed robbery of a 14 and 12-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office said while trying to buy a game console, he put a gun to a child’s head and stole it.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

If you have any information about his location, call Webster County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 878-7503.

Meanwhile, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Bowens is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for a January incident.

If you have any information in Sumter County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

