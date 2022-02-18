Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery of 2 children

Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery
Man wanted in Webster Co. after armed robbery(Webster County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man is wanted for the armed robbery of two children in one Southwest Georgia county, and aggravated assault with a gun in another. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating Cor’Shannon De’Onte Bowens, 20. He is wanted for the armed robbery of a 14 and 12-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office said while trying to buy a game console, he put a gun to a child’s head and stole it.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

If you have any information about his location, call Webster County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 878-7503.

Meanwhile, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Bowens is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for a January incident.

If you have any information in Sumter County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Cordele police says case is still under investigation
Cordele police chief resigns
A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
Feb. 23 now known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant

Latest News

Valdosta fire displaced 4 residents
Valdosta residential fire displaces 4 residents
One passenger was killed and six were injured in a Monday afternoon crash involving an employee...
1 killed, 6 injured in crash at Crisp Dooly county line
Ambulance generic
Driver survives after Bainbridge semi-truck vs. motorcycle crash
Demetri Lott, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a firearm from a licensed dealer.
Ashburn man pleads guilty to Cordele gun store thefts