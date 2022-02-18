ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible to move into Southwest Georgia through the rest of the morning, but most will clear out from west to east. This is all because a cold front is expected to move through the area allowing for temperatures to fall throughout the day. Highs for our Friday will be dropped due to breezy, cold northerly winds but not by much. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the area. As we head into the overnight hours for Friday, lows will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area under mostly clear skies. Saturday will hold on to the clear and quiet conditions once again with the 60s for highs and the lows in the 30s. However, a warming trend is expected to return once again this Sunday and that will last into the next work week. 80s are possible starting next Tuesday before a new cold front moves back into South Georgia. Currently, details of the impacts of that system are not yet known, so stay tuned.

