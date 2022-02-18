Driver survives after Bainbridge semi-truck vs. motorcycle crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One driver is lucky to be alive after a Thursday morning crash in Decatur County.

The crash happened on Spring Creek Road.

Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) said the accident involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital to be treated for their non life-threatening injuries.

We have limited details at this time and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

