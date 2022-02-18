Ashburn man pleads guilty to Cordele gun store thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Ashburn man pleaded guilty after admitting he broke into two Cordele gun stores, stealing multiple firearms and weapons, then selling or distributing the firearms in the community, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

On Thursday, Demetri Lott, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a firearm from a licensed dealer before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. Lott faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, as well as the possibility of restitution to the victim.

Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

“Under Project Safe Neighborhoods, law enforcement across the Middle District of Georgia is working collectively to prevent the trafficking of firearms within our communities and hold accountable those who steal and possess guns illegally,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Reducing violent crime is a top priority for the entire Middle Georgia community, and one part of this strategy is to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of criminals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to maximize every resource at our disposal to achieve this common goal.”

“The theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms (FFL) dealer and their diversion into the illegal firearms market is a crime that affects us all,” said ATF Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Stricklin. “FFL burglaries are a top priority for ATF and we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for the theft and diversion of firearms.”

“I am grateful for the cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies and the citizens of Crisp County. The anonymous tip we received was crucial in locating Lott and taking him into custody. I encourage all citizens, if they see something, to say something. We all play a role in keeping our community safe,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Court documents said Lott broke into Wells Hardware & Supply in Cordele, on Nov. 12, 2020, accessing the store through the roof. Lott stole 11 firearms, according to the reports.

While the case was under investigation, reports say Lott burglarized another store in Cordele, Evans Outdoors on Jan. 2, 2021. A rifle was stolen as well as trail cameras, scopes, and several boxes of ammunition.

A concerned citizen contacted the sheriff’s office soon after the theft to report information about the stolen rifle. On Jan. 15, 2021, a second anonymous tip helped law enforcement locate Lott. Lott was arrested at a Cordele residence, hiding inside the attic crawl space.

Lott admitted to agents that he was responsible for breaking into and stealing firearms from both businesses. He also admitted to selling the stolen firearms from Wells Hardware & Supply for cash and drugs, later returning to the person’s home that same day to find that all of the firearms had been distributed to other people. Reports said Lott said he gave the Evans Outdoors rifle to an acquaintance.

Lott has multiple prior felony convictions, including convictions for aggravated battery, robbery and burglary.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

