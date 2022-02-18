APD needs help identifying fraud suspect
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.
APD said the suspect was involved in a financial transaction card fraud at Short & Paulk Supply Co., 400 N. Cleveland Street.
If you know have any information or know the identity of the suspect, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or you can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
