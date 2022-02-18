Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD needs help identifying fraud suspect

APD needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.
APD needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.

APD said the suspect was involved in a financial transaction card fraud at Short & Paulk Supply Co., 400 N. Cleveland Street.

If you know have any information or know the identity of the suspect, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or you can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help identifying the male in the still photos. The suspect...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Cordele police says case is still under investigation
Cordele police chief resigns
A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
Feb. 23 now known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant