APD needs help identifying fraud suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help identifying a man involved in fraud.

APD said the suspect was involved in a financial transaction card fraud at Short & Paulk Supply Co., 400 N. Cleveland Street.

If you know have any information or know the identity of the suspect, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or you can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help identifying the male in the still photos. The suspect... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

