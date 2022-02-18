Albany uncle, nephew sentenced for drug trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany uncle and nephew were found guilty of trafficking meth and heroin Thursday afternoon in Dougherty County Superior Court.

David Wooden, 52, was given a 30 year sentence, to serve 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. David was also found guilty of forgery for several counterfeit bills in his possession when they were arrested in September 2019.

His nephew, Marquel Wooden, 37, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison as part of a 30 year sentence, with the possibility of parole.

They were both also fined more than a million dollars.

Prosecutors said they had more than a pound and a half of meth in their possession.

The pair were prosecuted by Michael Tabarrok of the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.

