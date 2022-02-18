Albany organizations to host ‘Community Engagement’ event this weekend

Ask the Expert
Albany organizations host "Community Engagement" event over the weekend
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black Men Engaged and Our Kids, Our Future (OKOF) will host a “Community Engagement” event for Albany and surrounding counties.

The event will have a live DJ, free haircuts, and free food and refreshments.

There will also be a raffle and giveaway including Apple Airpods, Beats by Dre, and plenty more.

The community engagement starts Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, the event will be from noon-4 p.m. at the X for Boys Resource Center, 1005 Cherry Avenue.

