3G service shutdown could affect security software

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -This month, phone carriers like AT&T and Verizon will start phasing out 3G service to bring in a faster 5G service.

Lee Renfroe, owner of GoFroe Technology Services, said if you still have 3G service, now is the time to contact your alarm company. In case of an emergency, Renfroe pointed out, you will not be able to contact your local authorities.

He said now that phone carriers are looking at implementing a more advanced technology like 5G, all the 3G towers will be disappearing indefinitely.

“So basically, it’s a technology rollover. A lot of the alarm systems, fire alarm systems, they all communicate over cellular radios. That platform has been around fo, really, the past 10 years. A lot of people have been transitioning to landlines to a cellular platform and a lot of that is 3G,” Renfroe said.

If you wait until after the Feb. 22 shut-off date to contact your security company, your alarm system will begin to make loud alerts.

Renfroe said it won’t be a constant thing but as it tries to send a signal, it’s not going to get through to the central station that alerts the authorities. It’ll come back on the keypad saying communication failure.

It’s important to reach out to your security company to avoid not being able to contact authorities in case of any emergency.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.