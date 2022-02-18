1 killed, 6 injured in crash at Crisp Dooly county line

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A fatal crash at the Crisp and Dooly county line is still under investigation.

One passenger was killed and six were injured in a Monday afternoon crash involving an employee transport van carrying Tyson Food employees from the Vienna plant.

Troopers said the passenger van ran a stop sign and t-boned the commuter van at the intersection of North Coney and Gilbert roads.

The Tyson commuter van rolled several times, ejecting three of the 6 passengers.

Betty Price Jones, 59, was killed in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

