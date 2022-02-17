Ask the Expert
Windy, warmer and wetter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring is in the air across SGA! A sun/cloud mix with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s around 80 Wednesday afternoon. Tonight fair and cool with lows upper 50s.

Dry, windy and unseasonably warm Thursday. Highs top upper 70s low 80s almost 15 degrees above average. Rain and thunderstorms return as a cold front pushes east through the evening into early Friday.

Portions of SGA remain in a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms from 11pm Thursday to 4am Friday. Major threat is damaging winds. The front quickly slides through ushering in drier and much cooler air.

Sunshine and seasonably cool through the weekend. Lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s and highs mid 60s Saturday then low 70s Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and warmer 70s and 80s are back early week.

