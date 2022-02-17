Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sumter County seeks first title in program history

Sumter County gathers together during practice
Sumter County gathers together during practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Much like the Lady Panthers, the boys basketball team from Sumter County is hoping for a deep run in the upcoming state tournament.

A program still in search of their first ever state title and the Panthers will head into next week feeling good.

The guys sit 25-2, they are region champions and winners in 23 of their last 24 games.

The guys believe they are playing some of their best ball right now and head coach Johnny Genwright knows his team is ready.

”They’re very eager, the guys have been working, they’ve been working hard, even before the season they started working, getting individual workouts in June and July coming in and getting shots, four at a time and they just put the work in,” said Genwright. “Ever since we had the loss last year in the Sweet 16, I think by six to Cross Creek, my guys knew what it was going to take to get back and work hard so they’ve been working hard. Really eager to get back, get further and go all the way this year.”

And the state tournament gets underway next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant
Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs

Latest News

The Cougars cheer on a drill during practice on Thursday
Calhoun County carries confidence into Region Championship
Panthers head coach Sherri Harris runs Sumter County through a drill in practice
Lady Panthers prep for deep run in state tournament
Monroe runs through practice before date with Cairo
Golden Tornadoes gear up for region tournament
Terrell Academy runs practice before Region Championship on Friday night
Terrell Academy seeks region title on Friday night