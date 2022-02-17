Sumter County seeks first title in program history

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Much like the Lady Panthers, the boys basketball team from Sumter County is hoping for a deep run in the upcoming state tournament.

A program still in search of their first ever state title and the Panthers will head into next week feeling good.

The guys sit 25-2, they are region champions and winners in 23 of their last 24 games.

The guys believe they are playing some of their best ball right now and head coach Johnny Genwright knows his team is ready.

”They’re very eager, the guys have been working, they’ve been working hard, even before the season they started working, getting individual workouts in June and July coming in and getting shots, four at a time and they just put the work in,” said Genwright. “Ever since we had the loss last year in the Sweet 16, I think by six to Cross Creek, my guys knew what it was going to take to get back and work hard so they’ve been working hard. Really eager to get back, get further and go all the way this year.”

And the state tournament gets underway next week.

