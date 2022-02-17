SGMC welcomes new radiology scanner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is the first hospital in our region to offer a new and advanced CT scanner. Health professionals spoke with us Wednesday on how this one machine will be a game-changer for patient care.

Mark Hodges, Imaging Manager at South Georgia Medical Center says, a patient’s heart, along with their arteries and anatomy can be better captured in a single beat. Even at higher heart rates too.

He says the machine can scan any patient and has the ability to scan anyone up to 600 pounds. The machine caters to infants as well.

“We can do anything on this, so emergency patients who are coming in with trauma to include diagnostics as far as chest, abdomen, and pelvic issues, bone and joint, anything that the traditional units can do,” he says.

With new technology, SGMC will be looking to hire new and skilled employees to work in this department. He says they are looking to hire four new employees by the end of next month that are experienced with traditional CT scanners.

