Merry Acers Middle School host Social Studies Fair for students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Merry Acres Middle School brought out all the stops during their Social Studies Fair. Students were able to pick a topic and present them in front of their teachers and peers. WALB’s Nathalie Moreau was there to see it all.

The students took over the gym, sharing their projects and love for learning. Listen to why Makayla Harden why she’s so passionate about her project.

Makayla Harden – Merry Acers Middle School 7th Grader (WALB)

“I decided to do this project to educate not only people in a generation but the younger generation about who they were and their impact on today’s works because a lot of people don’t know about it,” said seventh-grader, Makayla Harden.

The winners of this competition will move on to the district Social Studies Fair and it’s all based on scoring.

“There are five judges that are here today their judges are going around and they are interviewing those students from judges scoring sheet,” said Lovetta Dudley, instructional coach for Social Studies and ELA.

Tiffany Sevier – Principal at Merry Acers Middle School Lovetta Dudley- Instructional coach for Social Studies and ELA (WALB)

One of those judges was Martez Favis, who told me more about the fair and why he finds it so important for students to get involved.

“So, the idea behind it is for them to identify a problem or an issue and to be able to do the research to be able to prove or disprove whether that problem is really a problem or if there is a solution thy comes from it,” said Martez Favis, judge and school improvement specialist at Albany Middle school.

Martez Favis – Judge & School improvement Specialist at Albany Middle School (WALB)

“My favorite thing to see was children actually being able to express themselves and to be able to share their ideas and to be able to be confident and to be bold and to be able to stand and prove what their thoughts are,” said Favis.

And the students couldn’t agree more.

Jaala Marshall- 7th Merry Acers Middle School Grader (WALB)

“Because anytime you study something you want to learn and you want to gather that thing that takes you farther in life even with math, reading science, ELA it’s going to I take you somewhere in liege it sparks you, so let’s spark the rest of our generation,” said seventh-grader, Jaala Marshall.

Principal Tiffany Sevier feels it is important to enrich the lives of her students.

“It’s very important for the students to work on the projects because they have an opportunity to do research and then the English Language Arts teachers have an opportunity to work with the social studies teachers and the students will come up with a project based on their work inside the classroom,” said Sevier.

Merry Acers Middle School Hosts their Social Studies Fair (WALB)

“If we know the past, we can know how to go on into the future and know what mistakes to not make into the future,” said Harden.

The top three projects will be announced this Friday. We will be sure to keep you up to date with the winners on our social media pages.

