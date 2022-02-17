Lady Panthers prep for deep run in state tournament

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament.

A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll.

The Panthers are undefeated in region play and the Region 3-A champions will enter next week winners of 14 games in a row.

This is a group with a lot of confidence and the ladies are ready to make a run at Macon.

“This is always the best time to start peaking, it could be the other way around but we’re playing pretty good basketball, especially if we’re playing good defense and that’s kind of what the backbone of our team is, we’re a defensive minded team,” said Panthers head coach Sherri Harris. “We’re doing situations every day, working our press break, all of the things that can kind of put you over, last minute game situations, all of those things you can get better. As long as we stay healthy I think we can make a big run for it.”

And the state tournament will get underway next week.

