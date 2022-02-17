Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lady Panthers prep for deep run in state tournament

Panthers head coach Sherri Harris runs Sumter County through a drill in practice
Panthers head coach Sherri Harris runs Sumter County through a drill in practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament.

A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll.

The Panthers are undefeated in region play and the Region 3-A champions will enter next week winners of 14 games in a row.

This is a group with a lot of confidence and the ladies are ready to make a run at Macon.

“This is always the best time to start peaking, it could be the other way around but we’re playing pretty good basketball, especially if we’re playing good defense and that’s kind of what the backbone of our team is, we’re a defensive minded team,” said Panthers head coach Sherri Harris. “We’re doing situations every day, working our press break, all of the things that can kind of put you over, last minute game situations, all of those things you can get better. As long as we stay healthy I think we can make a big run for it.”

And the state tournament will get underway next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
All 12 were charged with computer or electronic pornography and violation of Child Exploitation...
12 arrested in Moultrie online predator sting
Boil water advisory
Lee Co. Utilities cancel boil water advisory
Verizon service outage
Verizon Wireless outage across Georgia

Latest News

Monroe runs through practice before date with Cairo
Golden Tornadoes gear up for region tournament
Terrell Academy runs practice before Region Championship on Friday night
Terrell Academy seeks region title on Friday night
Leonard Guyton, Pelham Head Football Coach
A new buzz around the Pelham hornets football team
Westwood Lady Wildcats set for region title game
Westwood Lady Wildcats set for region title game