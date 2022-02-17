First Alert Alert

Ask the Expert
Wind, Warmth to Showers & T-storms to Cooler and Drier
Windy and warm today with highs in the lower 80s and southerly winds 20 to 30 mph. Showers and storms arrive just after midnight. There's a Marginal Risk of Sev
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Windy and warm today with highs in the lower 80s and southerly winds 20 to 30 mph. Showers and storms arrive just after midnight. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms mainly west of highway 319. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. A few showers early Friday morning make way for afternoon sunshine. It will be cooler this weekend with lows in the upper 30s and highs 65-72. Showers return Monday and then record warmth takes over mid week. Highs in the middle 80s will likely establish new record highs.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

