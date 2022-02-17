First Alert Alert

Windy and warm today with highs in the lower 80s and southerly winds 20 to 30 mph. Showers and storms arrive just after midnight. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms mainly west of highway 319. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. A few showers early Friday morning make way for afternoon sunshine. It will be cooler this weekend with lows in the upper 30s and highs 65-72. Showers return Monday and then record warmth takes over mid week. Highs in the middle 80s will likely establish new record highs.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.