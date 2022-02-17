Ask the Expert
Feb. 23 now known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia

A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.

Rep. Sandra Scott from Clayton County introduced the legislation in the Georgia House. The date was chosen because it is the same day that Ahmaud Arbery was killed in 2020.

Three men were arrested after a video of Arbery’s death went viral.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, Willian “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of killing Arbery in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The three men are now on trial in federal court. They are accused of violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. They have pled not guilty.

The resolution describes Arbery as a “blessed Mother’s Day gift from God” when he was born. It also describes him as a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and says he “left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans.”

The resolution also encourages members of the community to run 2.23 for Arbery on every Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

