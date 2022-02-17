Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cordele police chief resigns

Cordele police says case is still under investigation
Cordele police says case is still under investigation
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cordele is now looking for a new police chief as Chief Mike Hathaway resigned Thursday, after just five months on the job.

Hathaway resigning is just the latest in a string of controversies within the Cordele city government.

Cordele Commission Chairman Josh Deriso has been the center of controversy since he started the job last month. The commission fired the city manager and now, they’ve effectively pushed out the police chief.

Several Cordele police officers have also either left or been removed from the force in the last month.

Deriso said he believes a lot of the pushback is because of miscommunication of his intentions and many people being uncomfortable with change.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Worth Co. wreck at the intersection of Highway 32 and 33
GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant
Jamil Saba
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs

Latest News

Thomas County School officials are getting to the bottom of their staff shortage with bus...
Thomas Co. school officials offering free CDL training for bus driver shortage
WALB
Former longtime Dougherty Co. sheriff passes
WALB
Thomas Co. Schools offering free CDL training amid bus driver shortage
WALB
3G network shutdown could affect security software
WALB
Moultrie students celebrate 'snow day'