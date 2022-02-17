Cordele police chief resigns

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cordele is now looking for a new police chief as Chief Mike Hathaway resigned Thursday, after just five months on the job.

Hathaway resigning is just the latest in a string of controversies within the Cordele city government.

Cordele Commission Chairman Josh Deriso has been the center of controversy since he started the job last month. The commission fired the city manager and now, they’ve effectively pushed out the police chief.

Several Cordele police officers have also either left or been removed from the force in the last month.

Deriso said he believes a lot of the pushback is because of miscommunication of his intentions and many people being uncomfortable with change.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

