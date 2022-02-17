Calhoun County carries confidence into Region Championship

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Edison, the Calhoun County boys basketball team is in the midst of yet another historic season.

The guys are set to play for a region title on Friday night and the Cougars will enter 23-0.

A program that is hoping for another perfect season, much like Edison saw back in 2019, but you ask the guys.. there is a lot of basketball left to play and this team is focused on taking things game by game.

”This is a whole new season, you can’t think about a regular season at this point, you have to take what you did in the regular season and build off of it and try to make a run in the playoffs,” said Cougars head coach Marcus Shaw. “At this point right here everybody is going to give you their best shot and it’s up to us to come to work every single day and try to get better to make sure we’re prepared to play every single game we touch the floor. We’re all very confident in our kids will come out ready to play tomorrow. We have a great group of young men who have all done a great job all year long to accept the challenges and we’re looking forward to tomorrow nights game, and our plans are to treat this like another game and hopefully have the outcome we desire at the end.”

And the Cougars will meet Mitchell County for a region title at home on Friday night with tip off set for 7:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.