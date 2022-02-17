Ask the Expert
Cairo restaurant celebrates 50 years in business

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo restaurant is giving back to the community after being open for half a century.

Mr. Chick had a celebration on Wednesday but will continue to give away free shirts through Saturday.

Owner Wayne Hadden credits his success to three main things.

“We give them the best possible service, the best possible food at the best possible price,” Hubbard said.

He’s owned the restaurant for 45 years.

Butch Taylor, who often goes to Cairo for business trips, said when he does, Mr. Chick is a must.

“Each time I’ve been here, the service has been excellent. I hope to continue to come to Cairo and do business here. And when I do I’ll be sure to come to Mr. Chick,” said Taylor.

It’s a reciprocal relationship.

“In return, we’ve tried to do our part and take care of our community. And giving back to the community,” Hubbard said.

Not just with food and drinks. Hadden said he works with the Cairo Kiwanis Club and tries to support local events.

General Manager Jeffrey Cape said people in the community working there and the environment is important.

“That’s one of the big things that I’ve learned working all through the years with all different employees and with past employees and current employees. They love it here. It’s a great place to work, a great family environment,” Cape said.

Some Mr. Chick employees have been working for 15, 20 and 30 years. That is uncommon for the restaurant industry, according to Hadden. Over that time, things have changed in the restaurant industry.

“We’ve grown and the community has grown with us,” Cape said.

Hadden said like everyone else, they’re dealing with the supply chain crisis and price increases.

“Absolutely we’ve had to (deal with them). And we have to watch them on a daily basis,” said Hadden.

Hadden said two things will always be the same — the culture in the restaurant and the great food.

“We’re not going to change what we’ve been doing and what made us all these years,” he said.

