Warming then wetter and cooler

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fine winter weather continues across SGA. Tuesday’s highs were near to slightly above average mid-upper 60s low 70s. Tonight clear and not as cold mid 40s. Staying dry with more sunshine and warmer mid-upper 70s Wednesday. While Thursday breezy with a strong southerly flow and warmer upper 70s around 80. Rain and isolated thunderstorms move in late evening into early Friday.

SPC has placed portions of SGA in a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms as a squall line pushes east. Major threat damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado. The threat is low but not zero therefore have multiply ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued. As a cold front pushes through rain moves out and drier and colder air returns Friday afternoon.

Sunshine and much cooler weather moves in for the weekend. Lows drop into the upper 30s ow 40s and highs low to upper 60s. Rain and warmer 70s are back early week.

