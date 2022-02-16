Ask the Expert
New opportunities coming for students across Mitchell Co.

Wray also said that three million dollar grant will allow them to have a broader area for their graphic design and other areas
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school officials are creating new opportunities for students across the county.

This comes after a multimillion-dollar grant was given to Mitchell County School System’s College and Career Academy program.

The goal is to unite students and give them the best opportunity to find a career after they graduate.

“Instead of just servicing Mitchell County students, we could service Mitchell County, Baconton Charter, Westwood,” said Christy Wray, Mitchell County School System assistant superintendent.

Mitchell County School System assistant superintendent, Christy Wray said this program will have students prepared for the workforce to start earning $50,000 a year or go a technical route, or to college

“So the pathways they aren’t able to offer we can offer here. So that our students and our community are better for it,” said Wray.

Wray also said that the $3 million dollar grant will allow them to have a broader area for their graphic design and other areas in the Southwest Georgia College and Career Academy program.

But with those new partnerships with Baconton Charter and Baker County, the CEO of the Career Academy program, Simon Wilkes talked about their upcoming plans.

CEO of the Career academy program, Simon Wilkes said they plan to offer transportation for students at other schools to get to their program

“We are actually offering that transportation to the other school systems. And the systems that have signed M.O.U. with us are taking advantage of that and we feel like it’s an opportunity for us to show the true inspiration behind offering these programs,” said Wilkes.

The focus in some of these programs are welding, automation, electrical and Wray believes that this will make students more marketable.

Nicole Green has been in the academy since her junior year and here’s what she gained so far.

Mitchell County high school student, Nicole Green has been in the program said she's gained real life experience

“I’ve gotten real-world experience in this program where I step into the force, work with customers, working with orders, working with shipments. It’s been fast, fast, fast. It’s really gotten me prepared for my future,” said Green.

Wray expressed that this program will have students prepared for the workforce to start earning $50,000 a year or go a technical route, or to college.

The focus in some of these programs are welding, automation, electrical and Wray believes that this will make students more marketable.

Their school officials say you’ll start seeing those new changes around in 2024.

They also offered a partnership with Pelham and Baker County schools.

