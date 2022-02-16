GSP investigating fatal Worth Co. crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is working the scene of a fatal wreck that happened in Worth County Wednesday, according to the agency.

The wreck involved two semi-trucks near the intersection of Highway 32 and 33.

GSP said it appears the driver of the eastbound truck on Highway 32 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a semi-truck heading north on Highway 33 near the intersection.

The driver of the northbound semi-truck died in the wreck.

Both lanes at the intersection at closed at this time.

The Department of Transportation and the Worth County Fire Department responded to the scene and the Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to reconstruct the accident.

The wreck is still under investigation.

